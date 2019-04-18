Wayne Brady Plays Bootleg 'Let's Make a Deal' ... Makes Best of Bad Situation

Wayne Brady Plays TMZ Photog's Bootleg Version of 'Let's Make a Deal'

Wayne Brady is nothing if not a good sport ... which is why we're happy he came out a winner -- as much as possible, anyway -- while playing our photog's janky and impromptu version of Wayne's game show.

The "Let's Make a Deal" host was at LAX Wednesday when our camera guy, Jake, offered a golden opportunity -- a chance to be a contestant on a bootleg airport edition of 'LMAD.' However, the mystery prizes would be coming straight outta Jake's pockets.

You gotta see how the game played out, but here's a teaser -- Wayne got some earbuds, earwax included!! He wisely opted to go for something better. You'll just have to watch to see if he won in the end.

Wayne was quick to point out the prizes are much, much better on his TV show. What can we say -- budget concerns, pal!!!

This is almost as good as the dude who got friend-zoned on 'LMAD.' Almost.