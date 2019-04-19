Carlos Santana, Hanley Ramirez We're U.S. Citizens!!! ... Sworn in at Ceremony

Indians Stars Carlos Santana, Hanley Ramirez Becomes U.S. Citizens

The Cleveland Indians game got rained out on Friday ... but there's still a lot to celebrate, 'cause Carlos Santana was officially sworn in as United States citizen!!

The Dominican slugger took his oath of citizenship in front of his family and friends in federal court in Cleveland early Friday ... after passing all the requirements to get dual citizenship.

Santana ain't the only Tribe player to earn his citizenship ... his teammate Hanley Ramirez -- who is also from the Dominican Republic -- was sworn in at a ceremony last week.

The best part?? Santana and Ramirez's teammates held a little party to congratulate them after passing their tests last week ... presenting the guys with their own patriotic cake!!

“I hope I can get a home run for this special day today,” Santana said on Friday (before the game got rained out) ... but now he'll have 2 chances in a doubleheader against the Braves.

Congratulations to both!!