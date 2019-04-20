Jussie Smollett's Brother Says He's Suffering Night Terrors Over 'Attack'

Jussie Smollett Brother Says He's Telling the Truth ... 'Empire' Star Has Night Terrors

Jussie Smollett is the victim of an out of control media and social media storm and the "Empire" star is suffering profound emotional issues from simply telling the truth about the "attack" ... so says his brother.

Jojo Smollett says Jussie is "violently awakening from night terrors, following the assault" ... so he says in an op-ed piece for BET.

Jojo calls claims that Jussie staged the attack "ludicrous," adding he has been insanely successful and didn't need a phony reason to boost his career opportunities or salary.

Jussie's brother says there are plenty of people who support the actor and the problem lies with the "bandwagoning and tyranny of the 'perceived' majority."

Jojo says Jussie didn't even want to contact the police following the incident in Chicago and says it was his choreographer who insisted he do so and it was actually the choreographer who called the cops.

The message ... "What if Jussie is telling the truth?"