Brody Jenner Kim's Good Enough to Be My Lawyer ... But I Pray She Never Is!!!

Brody Jenner Gives Kim Kardashian Props for Lawyer Aspirations

EXCLUSIVE

Brody Jenner has zero doubt Kim Kardashian will one day be a great lawyer who skillfully represents her clients in court -- he just doesn't want to be one of those clients.

We got Brody out Sunday at LAX and had to ask him about Kim's aspirations to become a lawyer in the next couple of years. As you know ... she's studying for the bar exam and says, so far, she's kicking ass. Even though Brody and Kim don't really talk much since their parents split, he still has high praise for his former stepsister.

But check out the vid ... after Brody was done praising her, he explained why under NO circumstances does he ever want to have to pay Kim a retainer fee. And no, he's not looking for freebies.

Brody can afford it.