Colts' Darius Leonard Helps Flat Tire Victim ... 'Thank The Lord For Angels!'

Colts' Darius Leonard Helps Flat Tire Victim, 'Thank The Lord For Angels!'

Breaking News

Forget Rookie of the Year ... Darius Leonard is now Good Samaritan of the Year -- 'cause the Colts star linebacker pulled off on the side of the road to help a woman change her tire!!

It all went down this past weekend ... when a woman clearly needed an assist with a busted wheel on her Buick.

Enter 23-year-old Leonard -- the AFC's 6"2', 234-pound Rookie Of The Year -- who got down on his hands and knees to help the woman out!!!

@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH — Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019

Leonard seemed to have no problem gettin' dirty ... he was crawling through some thick grass to make sure the tire was changed properly.

As for the woman ... she was grateful for the awesome gesture, saying to the linebacker, "Thank the lord for angels!"

It's just another good mark on Leonard's awesome resume ... the dude's done nothing but kill it since entering the NFL -- 'memba when he had 163 tackles and 7 sacks last season!!!

#BEAST