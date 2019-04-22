'Game of Thrones' Bets Are On Jaime ... To DIE First

'Game of Thrones' Betting Odds, Jaime Lannister Favored to Die First

EXCLUSIVE

Jaime Lannister is not long for the final season of "Game of Thrones" -- at least according to Oddsmakers -- but there's still some doubt over who will kill the "Kingslayer."

According to the cyber-gambling site, SportsBetting.ag, Jaime's favored to perish first with 5/1 odds. What a difference 2 weeks make ... Jaime opened the season as a long shot, at 50/1 odds, to die first.

Jaime is also the new favorite to be Arya Stark's first kill of the season, with 2/1 odds. Arya freaked everyone out over the weekend when she ditched her clothes for her first sex scene, but she still hasn't killed anyone yet this season.

Jaime's really gotta watch his back ... in addition to Arya, he's gotta worry about the Night King and the army of the dead descending on Winterfell in the next episode. Oh, and his sister, Cersei Lannister, already hired Ser Bronn to kill him.

It's no wonder Jaime's odds to sit on the Iron Throne keep decreasing ... he's now a long shot at 33/1 after entering the season with 14/1 odds.

Speaking of the Iron Throne ... Daenerys Targaryen now has 5/1 odds to rule Westeros. She had 3/1 odds last week, but (SPOILER ALERT!) Jon Snow just dropped a bombshell and told her he's the rightful heir of House Targaryen.