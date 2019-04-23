Josh Brolin Thanos' Bare Ass is All Me ... But That's it for 'Endgame' Spoilers!!!

Josh Brolin Jokes About Nude Thanos, Rebukes 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoilers

Josh Brolin's dropping his evil villain persona and showing off his playful side to talk Thanos' ass cheeks, and a major no-no in his book -- "Avengers: Endgame" spoilers ... just don't do it!

Brolin, who plays Thanos was at LAX Monday when we asked him about pulling back the curtain on a nude shot of his incredibly ripped, incredibly villainous character.

If you haven't seen it yet, it's quite a sight to behold ...

View this post on Instagram Before the armor, a shower. #washingavengerscumoff #powerliftingantmansquish #APRIL26SPOILER A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Apr 22, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

Brolin insists the photo's all him -- from the busting veins to the muscular booty -- but based on who he says is training him these days ... we think he MIGHT be joking.

Anyway, where were we?

Oh yeah, much like the film's directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, Josh is urging moviegoers to keep their mouths shut after they see it ... so as not to spoil the end of 'Endgame.'

Brolin warns those even thinking about ruining it for others -- especially east coasters who get to see the movie first -- they better snap out of it ... or face the wrath of Thanos.

Why test him? Those glutes and hammies mean business!