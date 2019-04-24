LeBron James Disputes Reported Rift with Lakers, 'Not True At All!'

LeBron James No Rift With Lakers!!! 'Not True At All!'

Breaking News

LeBron James is firing back at a report he's beefing with the L.A. Lakers -- saying it's "NOT TRUE" -- and he can prove it.

Bron was working out Wednesday morning when he saw an ESPN report by Dave McMenamin about how Lakers have a lot of work to do to "repair the relationship" with James.

Of course, there's been a lot of drama in Lakerville ... the season was a disaster, Magic stepped down, Luke Walton's gone and nobody knows who's gonna fill the head coach position.

But, is the relationship between LeBron and the Lakers really fractured?

"THAT. IS. NOT. TRUE," LeBron said on Instagram ... "It's not true at all!"

He added, "It's just not!"

LeBron also pointed out that while he saw the report, he was working out at the Lakers facility -- "I'm actually at the Lakers facility right now ... HAHAHAHA!"

There you have it. LeBron James loves the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carry on with your Wednesday.