Lisa Vanderpump It's Barbaric!!! Slams Woman Caught Dumping Puppies in Trash

Lisa Vanderpump Rips Woman Caught Dumping Puppies in Trash, 'It's Barbaric'

Lisa Vanderpump is absolutely disgusted by the Coachella woman caught dumping puppies in a dumpster ... she says it's disgusting, barbaric and completely irresponsible.

We got Lisa out in Los Angeles Wednesday and our photog asked for her reaction on the woman who was seen tossing a bag of seven 3-day old pups into the garbage ... and the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star didn't hold back her disgust.

As we've reported ... Deborah Sue Culwell, a 54-year old resident of Coachella, is facing 7 felony counts of cruelty to animals after cops say she was caught on camera throwing the dogs in the trash.

The woman is staring down 7 years in prison if convicted, and Lisa says she deserves jail time. Lisa's kinda got a dog in the fight ... she runs a dog rescue biz, Vanderpump Dogs.

Check out the clip ... Lisa also has some strong comments on the uptick in huskies being dropped off at shelters, which some experts say is being caused by the popularity of dire wolves in "Game of Thrones."