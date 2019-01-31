Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Vanderpump for Skipping Andy Cohen's Baby Shower

Kyle Richards Slams Li$a Vanderpump For Skipping Andy's Baby Shower

Kyle Richards is spilling the beans -- there IS in fact drama behind Lisa Vanderpump skipping Andy Cohen's baby shower ... and it might be all about the Benjamins.

Kyle was leaving Il Pastaio in Bev Hills Wednesday and didn't mince words when asked why Lisa was MIA from Andy's baby shower. As we reported ... a HUGE number of Housewives showed up for the shindig.

As for Lisa ... she was in Vegas on a business trip as she prepares to launch a new restaurant inside Caesars Palace.

But, her absence only fueled the rumors she might bail on the show. Lisa's begged to differ in the past, but her 'RHOBH' castmates have taken notice how she's isolated herself ... and they're pissed.

Check it out ... Kyle also spills tea on any potential replacements should Lisa bounce.