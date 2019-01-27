Andy Cohen's Wild Baby Shower Filled with Real Housewives

Andy Cohen Wild Baby Shower ... Filled with Housewives!!!

Andy Cohen's baby shower was wild ... with the help of a few Real Housewives.

Kyle Richards threw the shindig Saturday night in Bev Hills at The Palm restaurant. John Mayer mugged with the dad to be, and a huge number of Housewives were partying hard, including Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, LeeAnne Locken, Karen Huger, Stephanie Hollman, Teddi Mellencamp, Jennifer Aydin, Denise Richards, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Candiace Dillard, Sonja Morgan, Phaedra Parks and Danielle Staub.

It looks like Andy and John were the only guys present.

The theme for the evening ... 'A Star is Born.'

The group dined on Chinese Chicken and lobster cobb salad, salmon with mango salsa, filet mignon, asparagus, fried potatoes, spinach, grilled polenta cakes and key lime pie, creme brulee and chocolate chip cookies.

The surrogate is due in 6 weeks. We got Andy on the way out, and he was mum on the baby boy's name.