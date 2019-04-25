Latin Music Star Arcangel Arrested For Domestic Battery Cops Say Brutal Kick Caught On Camera

Latin Music Star Arcangel Arrested For Domestic Battery in Las Vegas

Arcangel, the huge Latin pop star, just got arrested in Las Vegas after cops say he was caught on camera kicking the crap out of another person.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Arcangel got into an argument with someone outside the Bound Bar just off the Vegas strip around 3:30 AM Thursday, and it quickly turned violent. We're told surveillance footage shows the singer delivering a brutal side kick to the hip of the other person. The kick was so violent, it sent the alleged victim flying into a wall.

Arcangel, whose real name is Austin Agustin Santos, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and remains in custody. We reached out to reps for the singer ... so far, no word back.

There's no good time to get arrested, but this is really bad for Arcangel, who was scheduled to perform Thursday night in Las Vegas at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Story developing ...