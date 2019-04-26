Clemson's Dabo Swinney $93 Million Man!!! Inks Biggest Contract in College Football History

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Inks Massive $93 Million Deal

Breaking News

Dabo Swinney just got PAAAAAAID!!!! The Clemson Tigers head coach has agreed to the biggest contract in college football history ... inking a 10-year, $93 MILLION deal.

Dabo has been the most successful coach over the past 3 seasons -- winning 2 national championships in the past 3 years.

The 49-year-old coach previously signed an extension in 2017 for $54 million over 8 years ... and now the Tigers have locked down their guy by throwing even more money at him.

"I am incredibly blessed to be a part of this great University and passionate Clemson Family – what a privilege," Dabo said on Friday.

"The magnitude and significance of the financial commitment Clemson has made isn’t lost on me and, to be honest, it is all indescribably humbling."

The new contract puts Swinney at the top of the list of highest-paid college football coaches ... edging out Nick Saban (8-year, at least $74 million) and Jimbo Fisher (10-year, $75 million).

Swinney has earned a 116-30 record at Clemson over 11 seasons.

Just a friendly reminder that college athletes don't get paid.