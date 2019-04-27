Cassie Says Bull Riding's Not for Her Despite Dating Pro Bull Rider

EXCLUSIVE
Cassie's down to grab life by the horns, but she will NOT ride the beast ... no matter how cool her professional bull riding BF makes it look.
We got Cassie and her BF, Alex Fine, out Friday afternoon at LAX and asked her if she'd ever give bull riding a shot. Alex is a competitive bull rider -- he's got the bod, as you can tell in this video -- but even that's not convincing Cassie to jump aboard.
Check out the clip -- Cassie says she's a klutz ... HER EXACT WORDS!!! Some chalk that up to survival instincts.
BTW ... Alex is the guy Diddy accused of being Mr. Steal Your Girl, but he says that wasn't the case.