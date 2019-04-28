Sexy Celebrity Cowgirls Yeeeeeeeehaw!!!

Sexy Celebrity Cowgirls -- Yeehaw!

Stagecoach Music Festival has taken Indio by storm this weekend!

With Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, and Jason Aldean headlining the country music festival you better hold on tight to your cowboy hats, because these sets just might blow you away ... even celebs can't seem to get enough of the theme!

So, just before the desert dust can settle at the Empire Polo Club, these sexy stars are bringing that southern charm straight to you. Giddy up and take a ride through our gallery of celebrity cowgirls ... see if you feel inspired to turn on the country tunes and throw down!