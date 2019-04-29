Chargers' Melvin Ingram Praises Draft Pick, 'We're Best D-line In NFL!'

Chargers' Melvin Ingram Me, Bosa and Tillery?! 'Best D-Line In Football!'

L.A. Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram REALLY likes his team's top draft pick -- telling TMZ Sports the addition of Jerry Tillery makes the Bolts "the best D-line in the league!!"

Ingram was out in L.A. over the weekend showing off his sick diamond chain, when we asked about Tillery -- the star defensive tackle from Notre Dame who was selected by the Chargers with the 28th overall pick in the draft.

Safe to say Ingram is PUMPED -- telling us multiple times how DOMINANT the Chargers defensive line will be now that it's stacked with himself, Joey Bosa and Tillery.

Tillery is a monster -- 6'6" and 295 pounds -- and he logged 8 sacks in 2018 while leading the Fighting Irish to an undefeated regular season record.

The 22-year-old is smart too -- he graduated from ND last May with a degree in economics.

As for the Chargers defense, they were already pretty stacked last year -- finishing 9th overall in total team defense, according to NFL.com.

And according to Ingram, they'll be a force to be reckoned with in 2019 too.