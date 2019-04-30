Toni Braxton Niece Dies at 24

Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton Dead at 24

EXCLUSIVE

Toni Braxton's niece has died in Maryland ... TMZ has learned.

Lauren Braxton -- the daughter of Toni's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. -- ﻿died Monday ... according to her father, who tells us her death was related to a heart condition.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... they received a 911 call around noon on Monday, and Lauren -- who went by the nickname LoLo -- was unresponsive when they arrived. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Michael -- who is a Maryland native -- is the only son of the Braxton siblings. He and Toni are the elder siblings to Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar. Like most of his sisters, Michael is also a singer and songwriter and he's appeared on episodes of his sisters' reality show "Braxton Family Values."

Michael started singing with his sisters in church choirs when they were young.

His daughter Lauren was 24.

RIP