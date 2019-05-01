Alex Trebek Says He Feels Deep, Deep Sadness in Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek I Feel Deep, Deep Sadness ... In Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek opened up in an emotional, revealing interview, saying his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer gives him "surges of deep, depp sadness" and brings tears to his eyes.

Alex was on 'GMA' Wednesday and talked about the physical and emotional struggles he's facing as he undergoes chemo and fights the battle of his life.

The legendary "Jeopardy!" host joked with Robin Roberts and said he surprised himself with his emotions as he mused, "I'm a bit of a wus."

The good news -- doctors say he's doing better but Alex isn't fooling himself ... pancreatic cancer is as serious as it gets.

He's done filming the 35th season of the show so he has the summer to hopefully rebound. By the way, that means there are weeks of "Jeopardy!" that have not yet aired and Alex is among the select few who knows how high phenom James Holzhauer rises, and whether he reigns supreme at season's end.

By the way, Alex says he'll be walking this Saturday in PurpleStride, a fundraiser to find a cure for pancreatic cancer.