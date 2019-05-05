Pumped Up Men See The Floaty Fellas!!!

There's no need to make a huge splash this spring when you can just lounge like these lads!!!

Take a note from the stars themselves ... From John Stamos, Josh Peck, and Justin Bieber, to David Beckham and Ryan Lochte these famous faces are dippin' their toes into the idea of having some fun in the sun.

Dive into some aquatic activities for yourself by getting a good look at the sexy stars heating up the pool ... Cruise through our gallery of pumped up men and see who's rising above the rest on their inflatable thrones.

This is one way to keep your head up!!!