John Singleton's Celebration of Life Draws Family, Famous Friends

John Singleton's closest friends and loved ones arrived at his private funeral to pay their final respects.

The late director's "Celebration of Life" went down Monday at Angelus Funeral Home in L.A. where many of John's friends and family members honored him one last time. Ludacris, Ice Cube, Tyrese, Jim Brown, Tina Knowles and Congresswoman Maxine Waters were just some of the guests who attended.

John will be buried at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills following the service.

As we reported, John died last week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after being taken off life support following a massive stroke on April 17. The "Boyz n the Hood" director had been in a coma in ICU since then.

It appears John actually died from the stroke on April 28 at 3:30 PM ... at least that's what's listed on his death certificate. It's interesting because the family announced he had passed on April 29.