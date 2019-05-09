Diablo Cops Respond to Suicide Scare ... Hauled Off in Handcuffs

Diablo Detained by Cops for Mental Evaluation After Posting Suicide Note

Music producer and DJ Diablo -- who works with Lil Xan and Lil Pump -- is now under a 5150 hold after threatening to take his own life with a social media post that frightened his famous friends.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... after Diablo posted the suicide threat Wednesday morning, someone called cops, who showed up at his doorstep to check on him. Police put Diablo in handcuffs, and after taking him to the station ... we're told they determined he should have a mental evaluation.

During the incident, Diablo posted a video of himself in cuffs ... crying and telling his fans he was sorry.

Diablo's suicide threat was rather ominous ... he says he'll be "better of[f] dead" and thinks people and his music label will finally appreciate his work once he's gone. Diablo says he can't take the pressure from the industry anymore, and says "f*** this life" before threatening to off himself.

The post immediately drew the attention of his fans and friends, like Paris Hilton, Pump and Diplo ... who all posted concerned replies.

Fortunately, cops got there before Diablo could harm himself. No word on his condition right now -- but he can be held for up to 72 hours under a 5150 hold.