Woodstock 50 Files Lawsuit Claiming Sabotage and Theft

The company that organized what looks like a Woodstock 50 fiasco has just filed a lawsuit against the main investor, accusing the investor of straight-out sabotaging and money stealing.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Woodstock 50 claims in the suit ... Dentsu -- the chief investor -- blindsided them last week when it said they were pulling out, claiming safety concerns. Woodstock 50 says Dentsu was actually up to no good, allegedly draining the festival's bank account of $17.8 million.

Woodstock 50 says Dentsu then went on a campaign to sink any chance of the festival coming to life, contacting a number of agents of performers. The suit doesn't say who was contacted, but some of the names mentioned as possible performers included Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Dead & Company, and Carlos Santana.

The suit claims Dentsu told various performers and agents Woodstock 50 was off and implied to them that they'd try to get them a spot at a 2020 Olympics event ... which Dentsu is sponsoring.

Woodstock 50 vows the show will still go on, and it's suing to recover the money it claims Dentsu stole.