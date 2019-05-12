Lauren Graham Good Genes or Good Docs?

Lauren Graham -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Lauren Graham has aged like a fine wine!

Here's a 33-year-old version of the famous TV mom -- From shows such as NBC's "Parenthood" to her iconic character, Lorelai Gilmore, from the ABC Family's hit show "Gilmore Girls"-- showing off her beautiful smile at TV up-front week in New York City back in 2000 (left) and 19 years later ... The now 52-year-old actress -- Who is also a New York Times Best Selling Author for her book 'Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls To Gilmore Girls and Everything in Between' -- at a fundraiser in Los Angeles, California just last month (right)!

If she leads, we'll follow for sure!

The question is ...