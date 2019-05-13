Britney Spears Now Part of 'Free Britney' Movement

Britney Spears has joined the social media movement to free her from her conservatorship, and she told the judge as much Friday when she was in court.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney has done an about-face, now telling the judge her father, Jamie Spears, committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs. We're also told Lynne Spears' lawyer echoed the allegation.

TMZ broke the story, Britney spent 30 days at an L.A. mental health facility after she began rapidly going downhill ... she stopped taking the drugs that kept her stable after they stopped working and doctors still have been unable to find the right combination.

As we reported, Jamie Spears does not have the power under the conservatorship to either commit Britney against her will or to ply her with drugs against her will. A mental health facility that accepted an adult patient against that patient's will when the conservator did not have such power would be committing a crime. And remember, Britney frequently left the place and was seen out and about.

Britney wants more freedom and asked the judge for certain adjustments ... but didn't get them. Sources tell us Britney would like to end the conservatorship, which has been operating for 11-plus years.

The judge took no action and has ordered an expert to evaluate Britney and until that happens there will be no change in the conservatorship ... but it has clearly created a family war.