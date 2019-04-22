Britney Spears Easter Day Pass ... From Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears Gets Easter Day Pass From Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears reappeared for the first time since checking to a mental health facility.

She left the Montage hotel in Bev Hills on Easter Sunday with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. We're told she spent the day with Sam.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney checked herself into a mental health facility last month ... she was on the ropes and emotionally dealing with her dad's illness. We know she was still at the facility late last week so this appears to be a break for just a day.

Britney has dealt with some serious mental health issues over the years. At its worst, her dad, Jamie, worried back in 2007 he'd get a call from the coroner, but things turned around after a conservatorship was established the next year, and it remains to this day.

We're told Britney is in the mental health facility voluntarily and is expected to remain for at least 30 days.

There was no sign of her kids during Sunday's outing.