Rolling Loud Festival Behind the Scenes, Cardi B's Wet 'n' Wild Performance

Cardi B Wet, Wild and Rolling Loud ... Behind the Scenes in Miami

Cardi B stole the show at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami over the weekend ... with a bootyful performance that got so hot, she needed a super sexy shower onstage!!!

Cardi twerked her way through her set at Hard Rock Stadium, showing off all her assets in a pink one-piece and fishnets ... and ya gotta see the rapper dousing herself with some H2O in front of a packed house!

Offset hopped onstage for a couple duets with his smokin' hot wife ... and Quavo offered his support as his flame, Saweetie, dazzled in a cute, red getup during her gig.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X joined forces to sing their hit song, adding a little country flair to the rap-heavy festival ... while Travis Scott, Waka Flocka and Tyga showed out.

Click through the gallery and relive the wild scene that was Rolling Loud!