North West Makes Directorial Debut With 'Old Town Road' Music Vid

Feast your eyes on the star power to come that is North West -- who just dropped her first music video for Lil Nas' smash hit, "Old Town Road." Gotta say, the kid's got talent.

Kim Kardashian posted the video to social media Tuesday, captioning it ... "What we do on maternity leave.... Directed and Choreographed by North." The home video starts out with North filming her mom inside their home but then takes center stage herself.

Donning a cowboy hat and an outfit that kinda looks Jessie-esque a la "Toy Story," North busts out some sweet moves ... and gets some pretty nice close-ups along the way.

Look, it's obviously not supposed to be a serious music video -- the real one for 'OTR' is dropping Friday -- but it's a helluva first step for North, who's proven to be quite the artiste ... and certainly not one to shy away from the camera. That much she's made clear.

It's interesting ... North seems to be following in the footsteps of another young famous tyke who's been making some artistic waves herself -- Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy. It was recently revealed that Blue helped choreograph one of Beyonce's Coachella dance numbers, as seen on the new Netflix doc about the build-up to the show.

Talented kiddos right here.