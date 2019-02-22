North West I'm a Cover Girl ... At Age 5!!!

North West Scores First Magazine Cover at Five Years Old

It was inevitable, but North West is officially a chip off the old block when it comes to fashion ... and she's already landed a magazine cover to prove it.

Kim and Kanye's 5-year-old daughter is the solo star of the cover of WWD magazine's special "Beauty Inc" issue ... with a tagline, "Keeping Up With the Future."

North also has a spread inside the magazine, in which she poses in all sorts of colorful outfits that are guaranteed to make her daddy proud.

The eldest of the new brood of Kardashian West kids might be too young for a boyfriend, but according to WWD ... "North West leads the way as a new generation comes of age."

Can't wait to see what Saint has to say about that.