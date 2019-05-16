Kanye West's Former Associate Sued for Allegedly Forging Kanye's Signature

Kanye West Former Associate Sued Allegedly Forged Signature for Millions

Kanye West's former friend and G.O.O.D. music associate Malik Yusef is being sued for allegedly forging 'Ye's signature and making millions of dollars in the process.

Gentle Monster -- a Korean-based fashion brand known for it's eyewear -- claims Yusef scammed the company out of $2.5 million by promising Kanye would create a video for the company. GM says Yusef even set up a meeting between Kanye and a rep for the brand, making it seem like Ye was on board for the whole thing. Kanye allegedly had no clue there was any type of business deal in place.

According to the lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- Kanye wasn't the only celeb Yusef promised to deliver ... he also claimed Pharrell, Jaden Smith and others would help out with the project.

GM says Yusef's scam was elaborate -- spanning over 9 months -- and included forged signatures from Kanye and phony involces made to appear like they were sent from legit talent agencies.

The lawsuit claims GM became suspicious of Yusef's plan when he finally submitted a video to them in February 2019 that barely reflected any of the brand's wishes. The ending credits allegedly said both Kanye and Pharrell wrote and produced the music.

This is not true. Kanye is not involved and did not produce this song. https://t.co/Y2PcdK9uV9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 17, 2019

Gentle Monster released the project -- touting Kanye's involvement -- and to the brand's horror, Kim Kardashian tweeted her hubby had nothing to do with it ... causing GM to pull the video.

It's not the first time Yusef has used Kanye's name for his own personal gain ... it was back in February when he allegedly forged Kanye's signature for a deal to perform at Philipp Plein's NYFW show. The performance never happened, and Yusef made off with a ton of money, which he later returned.