Mike Perry Begs Dana White to Fight Robbie Lawler, 'It's My Time!'

UFC's Mike Perry Lemme Fight Robbie Lawler ... There Will Be Blood!!!

UFC rising star "Platinum" Mike Perry is making a HARD push to step in and fight Robbie Lawler next month ... telling Dana White, "It's my time, bro!"

Perry is coming off a VERY impressive victory over "Cowboy" Alex Oliveira on April 27 -- and says he's already looking for another high-profile fight!!!

And, now with Tyron Woodley pulling out of his June 29 scrap with Lawler -- Perry says he's ready, willing and able to replace T-Wood at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

"Yo Dana, everybody wants to see me beat up Robbie Lawler," Perry tells TMZ Sports ... "Let's go, man!"

Perry knows Lawler will get to sign off on his opponent -- and says, "I wouldn't blame him for not accepting because I'm gonna whoop everybody's ass! It's my f*cking time!"

Perry says he respects Lawler -- but vows to put a serious hurtin' on the guy ... saying, "It will hurt my hands if he takes it. He'll be having headaches for weeks after the fight!"

He's even got a message for Robbie -- "If you wanna give the fans something fun to watch, that's you and me bro!"

Dana has not an official decision on an opponent yet. Darren Till is also angling for a shot at Lawler.