Country Star Travis Tritt Involved in Fatal Accident

Country star Travis Tritt Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Travis Tritt was involved in a fatal car accident just before 3 AM Saturday morning.

The country star was on his tour bus on a South Carolina highway when he says a Jeep, going the wrong way, hit a pickup truck in front of his vehicle, killing 2 -- the driver of the jeep and the passenger in the truck that was struck. His tour bus was sideswiped by one of the vehicles but only sustained minor damage. No one on the bus was injured.

Travis said, "I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m literally shaken by what I witnessed. God bless those who died and their families. Two human beings died tonight for no reason other than stupidity. I’m saddened beyond belief!"

It's unclear why the Jeep was going the wrong way, but Travis said, "I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired. Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away."

He went on ... "I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive."