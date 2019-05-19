Leslie Jones Blasts Alabama Abortion Ban on 'SNL'

Leslie Jones went in for the kill on the 'SNL' season finale, annihilating the men in the Alabama State Legislature over the new law that will virtually ban all abortions.
Jones first appeared in a red cloak and white bonnet -- ala 'Handmaid's Tale' -- the message, of course, is that women were enslaved into having children.
She lost the garb and revealed a t-shirt with an arrow pointing south, and then she launched.
As you know, 9 states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Utah -- have all recently passed similar laws -- some of which outlaw abortion even for incest and rape. The endgame is clearly taking the issue up with the U.S. Supreme Court, targeting Roe vs. Wade.
It's already become an issue in the 2020 Presidential campaign, with Vice President Pence giving his thumbs up to the new laws. It may become the central issue in the race as things heat up.