Drake's Old Notebook Showing His Teenage Love for Lacoste Up For Sale

Before Drake had his own clothing line, teenage Aubrey Graham daydreamed about Lacoste gear and a diss track he called, "Smell P***y" -- and jotted down all his aspirations in ONE notebook ... and then tossed it.

Drake's notebook, from around 2000, is going up for sale through the memorabilia company, Moments in Time -- and they're hawking this slice of his high school years for a mere $35k.

Drake's love for Lacoste was crystal clear ... he slapped a huge sticker on the notebook cover, signing his stage name above the famous crocodile logo.

Inside the notebook -- found in a dumpster near his grandfather's furniture factory -- Champagne Papi proudly wrote about buying a Lacoste jacket for $171, and listed another Lacoste shirt and hat under his "must-haves."

Long before "Back to Back" ... he whipped up a song dubbed, "Smell P***y" to rail against some high school wankstas. Just a taste of the lyrics:

-- Sholman's a p***y ... Johnny's a snitch ... You and Rosenblatt are like Abercrombie and B*tch.

Check out the lyrics to see the full track, and how far Drake's rhyming prowess has come since puberty.