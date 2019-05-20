'Game of Thrones' H2O No!!! Another Ep, Another Epic Blunder

'Game of Thrones' Leaves Water Bottle in Series Finale Scene with Samwell

First, it was a disposable coffee cup, then a regenerated hand ... and now a plastic water bottle has "Game of Thrones" fans fuddled over what the hell's going on in Westeros.

The massively popular HBO series came to an end Sunday night, but not before another blunder was called out by observant viewers -- a water bottle behind the left foot of Samwell Tarly at around the 46-minute mark of the finale.

It's hard to tell what brand of H2O Sam was sucking down, but hopefully they recycle in the Seven, err Six, Kingdoms.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Another viewer pointed out that a second bottle was visible on the ground behind Ser Davos, but it's not quite as clear.

The latest 'GoT' gaffe comes a week after a promotional image for episode 5 featured Jaime Lannister with his right hand still intact ... despite getting it chopped off in season 3.

And of course, there was the infamous modern-day coffee cup left sitting on a table next to Daenerys in episode 4 ... which was later scrubbed from the streaming versions to wipe away the mistake.

Clearly, the showrunners didn't learn their lesson.