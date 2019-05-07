'Game of Thrones' Another Beloved Character Bites the Dust ... Dany's Coffee Cup

HBO Removes Infamous Coffee Cup from 'Game of Thrones' Episode

"Game of Thrones" fans had their fun, but now it's over ... HBO has digitally removed that disposable coffee cup seen sitting on a table next to Daenerys Targaryen from Sunday's episode.

As we reported ... the cup became the unexpected star of episode 4 of the hit show's final season when eagle-eyed viewers spotted it onscreen -- hardly for a second -- during a scene in "The Last of the Starks" while Tormund praises Jon Snow.

People originally believed the cup was from Starbucks, but 'GoT' Art Director Hauke Richter told us it's from a local coffee shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland ... where they filmed.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

Fans were shocked that 'Thrones' would make such a boneheaded mistake, but the show owned up to it ... with a double shot of humor.

HBO says the cup has now been edited out in the current episode available on HBO Go and will not be seen in any encore presentations or streaming/DVD versions going forward.

Sadly, it didn't even get a proper sendoff on a funeral pyre.