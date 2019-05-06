'Game of Thrones' Arya's Favorite to Kill Cersei ... Coffee Cup NOT Expected

'Game of Thrones' Betting: Arya Favored to Kill Cersei, Plus Coffee Cup Odds

EXCLUSIVE

Arya Stark's riding high on "Game of Thrones" as the hero of the Battle of Winterfell, but she's not done killing big villains ... at least according to the oddsmakers.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

For the first time in the final season, the folks at online betting site SportsBetting.ag have listed Arya as the favorite to off Cersei Lannister ... at 7/5 odds. Cersei's brother/lover, Jaime, had been the only favorite to kill her up to this point -- he's now second at 7/4.

Those who watched Sunday's episode 4, "The Last of the Starks," know that Daenerys Targaryen wants to go scorched earth on Cersei and anyone who gets in her way ... but the odds are only 15/2 for her to do the deed. Same goes for Tyrion's odds.

As for the fate of Jon Snow and Dany ... oddsmakers favor Jon to be alive at the end of season 8 at 1/3 odds, but if you want to bet on him to die you get 2/1.

Dany is even money to live or die, and bookies don't expect she and Jon will tie the knot or conceive a child. It's a 5/2 payout for marriage and 2/1 for a baby.

Don't go dropping your rent money on 'GoT' accidentally leaving another disposable coffee cup in a scene either. The site pays out 15/1 if it happens, though.

Here are some other fun ways to make a buck watching the final 2 episodes. Good luck!

Who will perish first?

The Mountain 1/3

The Hound 2/1

Will Sansa and Tyrion marry?

Yes 5/1

No 1/10

How many dragons will be alive at end of season 8?

Over .5 (5/8)

Under .5 (6/5)

Ruler of Westeros at end of Season 8

Jon Snow 5/2

Sansa Stark 3/1

Daenerys Targaryen 4/1

Tyrion Lannister 5/1

Gendry 6/1

Cersei Lannister 10/1

Bran Stark 12/1

Arya Stark 16/1

Varys 20/1