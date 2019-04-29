'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Rips NY Giants

'GoT' Creator George R.R. Martin Rips NY Giants ... The Team Sucks!!

"Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin is UNLOADING on the New York Giants ... blasting the team for taking relatively unknown Duke QB Daniel Jones.

Martin -- the brain behind 'GoT' -- happens to be a HUGE fan of the New York football teams ... and like so many other G-Men fans, he's distraught over this weekend's draft.

"Daniel Jones from Duke at number six?" Martin wrote on his website ... "Yes, they need a young quarterback to groom as Eli’s successor. But Dwayne Haskins was right there. Why not him?"

Why not Haskins -- OSU's star QB -- is the question a lot of fans are asking.

"By every measurable Haskins is way better than Jones. Jones threw 52 TDs in three years at Duke, Haskins threw 50 in one year at Ohio State. Within fewer interceptions. Against much tougher opposition."

Martin didn't seem to like NY's 2nd 1st-round selection much more ... the pick the Giants got in return -- along with Jabrill Peppers -- for Odell Beckham Jr.

The team picked massive 342-pound DT Dexter Lawrence ... and Martin -- who doesn't hate the player -- added some context.

"All it cost us was a Hall of Fame receiver."

So, what's George's outlook for the upcoming season? Well, it ain't good.

"Right now, the team looks a lot weaker than the one that entered the 2018 season, and that squad finished 5-11."