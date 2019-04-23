DeAngelo Hall Defends Odell Beckham's Rant, 'Giants GM Was Out Of Line!'

NFL's DeAngelo Hall Defends Odell ... 'Giants GM Was Out Of Line!'

Odell Beckham had every right to go scorched earth on his former team and his ex-boss in a Twitter rant ... so says DeAngelo Hall -- who tells TMZ Sports the Giants deserved it!!

The ex-Redskins star -- who's doing NFL Draft coverage this week for FS1 -- says, "I'm cool with [Odell] venting because I felt like the Giants GM was out of line!"

Of course, if you haven't been keeping up ... Odell and the Giants have been in a tiff since Big Blue traded the star WR to the Cleveland Browns in March.

But, things really heated up in their beef last week ... when Giants GM Dave Gettleman told reporters he feels like the G-Men have no more culture issues now that Odell is gone.

Beckham didn't take kindly to that ... blasting Gettleman and the Giants on Monday in an epic Twitter rant:

Enter Hall ... who tells us he's just fine with Beckham going hard on the keyboard, because he says point-blank he doesn't think Gettleman is doing a good job.

"I think you gotta be blind to think that Eli Manning is still the answer at quarterback. And then, you hear them not wanting to draft Dwayne Haskins, and you just kind of scratch your head like, 'Man, does this team really want to win?'"

Hall added, "It's just not adding up to me when I put my GM hat on, but that guy gets paid to be the GM. So, we'll see what decisions he makes and we'll see if it works out."

As for Odell panning out in Cleveland, Hall has no doubts he'll be a fine teammate there ... and ya gotta hear why.

By the way, Hall also says he thinks Kyler Murray should be the #1 overall pick Thursday night ... saying he sees "a little bit" of his old Falcons QB Mike Vick in the Oklahoma star!