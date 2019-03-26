Chanel Iman Says Odell Beckham Is Family No Matter Where He Plays

Chanel Iman Odell Beckham Is Family ... Giants Or No Giants

Odell Beckham might be with the Browns, but he's still invited over for NY Giants thanksgiving ... that's as long as it's at Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard's house, cause they love the guy.

We got Chanel out in L.A. shopping ... and after learning she has no clue who Rob Gronkowski is -- seriously, that's not a joke -- we asked how she and her husband Sterling felt about Odell being moved.

"Odell is family, so I mean it was really sad to hear he's leaving. He's always gonna be very close to us and we're gonna see him all the time."

Here's the thing ... Shepard will probably benefit on the field from Odell's absence, 'cause he's the number one guy now, but it still must hurt not to have your boating buddy around.

Oh, by the way ... Chanel is beautiful. Has nothing really to do with this post, but hard not to say when you see her out on the streets of L.A., so we'll say it and disregard your judgments.

You continue to shine Sterling Shepard ... we see you brother.