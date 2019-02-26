Chanel Iman Sexy Bikini Dance!!! ... For Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman Does Sexy Bikini Dance on Vacation With Sterling Shepard

Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard are all on vacation together ... but this story is all about Sterling's lingerie model wife, Chanel Iman ... and it's all thanks to this glorious video.

The trio of NFL stars and their WAGs are spending time together in Turks and Caicos this week ... and it looks like they're having the ultimate getaway filled with games, beach and food.

Sterling and the Victoria's Secret model -- who got married early last year -- have a head start on "best couple" of the trip ... with Chanel showing off her go-to moves for her man on the beach.

Baker and his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson, took a pause from the fun to snap some beach selfies as well.

Saquon and his baby mama, Anna Congdon, are also getting some well-deserved R&R (but no word on if baby Jada made the trip).

Of course, Bake and Sterling were teammates at Oklahoma ... and then Shep teamed up with Saquon in New York ... so if they really want the beach football to go down, they got the talent AND the chemistry goin' for them.

This is it, guys ... this is the dream.