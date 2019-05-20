Robert De Niro Attacks President Trump During American Icon Awards Speech

Robert De Niro Yeah, Al Pacino's Great ... But I Gotta Tell You How Trump Sucks!!!

Robert De Niro took a good long minute out of his speech honoring his good pal, Al Pacino, to call for the removal and arrest of President Trump -- and his off-script moment drew mixed reviews.

De Niro was singing Pacino's praises Sunday at the American Icon Awards -- where the veteran actor was among 5 people honored ... Quincy Jones and Evander Holyfield were a couple of the others. Right as he was winding down his speech, though ... De Niro took the opportunity to remind everyone that he really, REALLY does not like POTUS.

He said Al, of course, was worthy of the Icon award ... but the only thing Trump should be getting at this point is impeachment and imprisonment. Check out the rant for yourself -- not necessarily as fiery as his "F**k Trump" moment at the Tonys ... but same message.

Anyway, as for how the Bev Hills crowd took his Trump pivot ... there were actually some boos. As Bob went on and on about DT, the audience seemed a little unsettled.

Tough room.