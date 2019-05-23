Psalm West Birth Certificate Reveals He Was Greeted by Familiar Face

Psalm West's Birth Certificate Reveals All the Details

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's latest edition to their fam -- Psalm West -- came into the world just like his older siblings ... according to his birth certificate.

TMZ just got a copy of the doc, and it reveals Dr. Paul Crane did the honors when Kim and Kanye's surrogate gave birth. Psalm arrived at 7:02 PM on May 9.

Dr. Paul Crane also delivered Psalm's big sisters, North and Chicago, and big bro Saint -- as well as just about every other Kardashian-Jenner kid.

As we first told you ... the birth was via surrogate, though Kim and Kanye hired a new woman to carry their fourth kid to term. It's not because they were dissatisfied with the surrogate who carried Chicago ... she just happened to be otherwise engaged this time around.

Psalm is a fitting name ... Kanye's Sunday Service is gaining major traction, and his Coachella performance was one for the books. Psalms are a key part of church services.

Kim says Psalm already looks like Chicago ... although that may be jumping the gun a bit, because you never know until you know.