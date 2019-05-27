Meek Mill Allegedly Denied at Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas B/C of Prior Fight

Meek Mill Denied Entry at Vegas Cosmopolitan ... Because of Prior Fight with Security

Meek Mill was not racially profiled when he was denied entrance at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas -- he was ordered to leave because of a past incident ... so claims a Cosmo source.

TMZ broke the story ... Meek rolled up to the hotel Saturday and was ordered to stay in his car and drive away ... or else he'd be arrested.

Meek's celebrity lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ, Meek is part of a long list of African-American rappers who were blacklisted from certain Vegas hotels. Tacopina has threatened the hotel with a lawsuit unless it apologizes, and STAT.

Cosmopolitan officially had nothing to say about the incident and did not issue an apology, but the Cosmo source says there was a prior incident where Meek was at the hotel and "fought with security guards." The source claims Meek became persona non grata for that reason.

Tacopina told TMZ, "We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color."