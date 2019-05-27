Will Smith Movie Magic ... I Slipped into 'Aladdin' Unnoticed!!!

Will Smith Secretly Watches 'Aladdin' at Calabasas Movie Theater

Will Smith is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, which makes it a little problematic when he wants to sneak into a theater to see his latest flick ... but he figured out a way.

Will slinked into a Calabasas theater just after the joint went dark for a showing of "Aladdin." Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden and Willow went along for the ride and with all the star power ... they went unnoticed ... UNTIL ...

When the movie ended, Will stood up and people went nuts. Will was swarmed by fans who went in for selfies and hugs.

Check out the video ... it's pretty awesome.

As for "Aladdin," it has a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes.