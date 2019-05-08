Neymar Loses His Mind ... I Met Will Smith!!!

Neymar Loses His Mind Over Meeting Will Smith

Breaking News

How did one of the world's best soccer players react to meeting the Fresh Prince of Bel Air???

HE LOST HIS FREAKIN' MIND!!!!

Neymar and Will Smith connected for the first time ever Wednesday ... and the Brazilian star's reaction to seeing the "Aladdin" actor was priceless.

The unsuspecting footballer was on the phone when Big Willy walked in ... and as soon as Smith got his attention -- Neymar dropped the call and went wild.

They shook hands ... Neymar couldn't believe it ... Smith was laughing ... and good times were had by all.

"One of the Best days of my life!!!" Neymar said.

Unclear why the two linked up -- but it appears it was for an event put on by Otro, a news app that promises fans a deep look into the life of soccer's biggest stars.

Seems mission's been accomplished by the company so far ... who knew Neymar was such a huge fan of Hancock?!?!?!