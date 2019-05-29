Mandy Moore Climbing Everest Could Kill You!!! Says X Games Host Sal Masekela

Sal Masekela Warns Mandy Moore of the Dangers of Climbing Mount Everest

Mandy Moore is getting some super cool social media content on her way up Mount Everest, but Sal Masekela says she's also putting herself in danger ... and she might not make it down alive!!!

We got the former X Games host at LAX Wednesday and asked him about the recent deaths at Mt. Everest ... and Sal delivers a dire warning to rich people who are climbing just for the social media snap -- and for Mandy, who just reached Everest's base camp.

This climbing season has already resulted in 11 deaths in the Himalayas, with the latest casualty an American lawyer. The way Sal sees it, even the most elite athletes can succumb to Everest's harsh conditions ... so Mandy's gotta be extra cautious, even though she's being guided by experts.

Sal knows what he's talking about, and not just because he's been around extreme sports for almost all of his TV career. Check out our clip ... Sal shares a sad tale from another daunting climb and offers some sage advice to anyone with the cash or the desire to scale Everest.