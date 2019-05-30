Osundairo Brothers Gun, Ammo Seized During Jussie 'Attack' Probe

5/30/2019 4:36 PM PDT

Jussie Smollett's 'Attackers' Had Gun, Ammo Seized During Raid

The 2 brothers Jussie Smollett still insists attacked him were loaded for bear -- with a handgun and plenty of ammo ... this according to Jussie's just-released police files.

Chicago PD released the docs Thursday outlining, from start to finish, the investigation into the alleged hoax. Included in the nearly 500 pages is a record of items cops seized during a February raid at the home of Abel and Ola Osundairo﻿. Officers found a GunVault safe, and inside it was a cache of weaponry:

-- a hipoint model C9, 9MM caliber semi-auto pistol 

-- 9MM caliber magazine with live rounds

-- 45ACP caliber magazines

-- Boxes labeled Remington 22 Rounds

-- a box labeled Hornady 00 buck shotgun shells

Cops also said they found a paper packet containing 2 small plastic bags with white powder, but there are no specifics about what that white substance was. As we previously reported ... cops found 5 bottles of bleach, a red hat and 2 laptops during the raid but we never knew about the safe.

The brothers have since sued Jussie's lawyer for defamation -- and Jussie's facing his own lawsuit ... filed by the City of Chicago for the cost of the investigation.