WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Returns to Ghana, Swarmed By Fans at Airport

It's a reunion 25 years in the making -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston returned to his home country of Ghana on Thursday ... and the people went CRAZY FOR HIM!!!

There was dancing, there was drumming, it was a full-fledged PARTY -- and for good reason, just last month, Kingston became the first African-born wrestler to EVER win the WWE Championship!!

Kingston was swarmed by fans and reporters from the second he stepped off the plane at Kotoka International Airport ... the first time he's returned to Ghana since 1994, the year he moved to the U.S.

Kofi has talked for years about wanting to return to Ghana -- especially after watching video of his uncle (who lives in Ghana) throwing a raging party to celebrate his Wrestlemania victory.

"This video is a reminder of why we do what we do: to lift spirits and inspire others. I am so grateful to be in a position to do so," Kofi wrote back in April.

"Last time I was in Ghana was in 1994. I think it might be time to go back and visit..."

Well, he delivered on his word ... and now Kofi is getting the ultimate VIP treatment in Ghana, where he's even scheduled to meet with the President!!!

How cool is that?!!