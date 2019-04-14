WWE's Kofi Kingston New Day Will NEVER Break Up!!!

WWE's Kofi Kingston Says New Day Will NEVER Break Up!

Fear not WWE fans ... Kofi Kingston says there's NO WAY IN HELL he's leaving The New Day just because he's the WWE heavyweight champion now.

Of course, Kofi made history at WrestleMania 35 earlier this month when he defeated Daniel Bryan -- becoming the first African-born WWE champ in history!!

Kofi tells TMZ Sports life has been "crazy" ever since he won the belt -- he says it's still strange to hear people call him the champ!

But, now that he's had such monumental individual success, some people are wondering if his tag-team is doomed ... kinda like 'NSYNC when Justin Timberlake left.

What will happen with Big E and Xavier Woods, the other members of The New Day?!

NOTHING BECAUSE THEY'RE NOT BREAKING UP!!!

"Everything we do, we do TOGETHER," Kingston says ... "Together. Together. Together."'

"The New Day is all about the group and that's the way it's gonna be."

"We ain't going nowhere but to the top ... and if we going to the top, we going together."

There's more ... Kofi also has a message for the WWE Universe -- telling people what they can expect from him now that he's got the belt around his waist and how he couldn't have done this without the fans.