Ric Flair Says He Got A New Pacemaker, Plans To Live To 95!

Ric Flair is finally detailing the specifics of his recent health scare ... telling TMZ Sports he underwent surgery to receive a pacemaker -- and now plans to live 25 more years!!!

Now that Naitch is back home and feeling great ... he joined the guys on "TMZ Sports" TV show and reflected on his week in the hospital.

Ric says he went in to fix an issue with his heart ... and tells us he's confident the doctors fixed him just right -- hooking him up with a new pacemaker.

"This is the 4th time I've been in in 7 weeks," Flairs tells us ... "They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me. Which I found out just how important the operation of your heart is. Ya can't breathe if your hearts not working."

In fact ... Naitch says they even were able to get rid of a blood clot he didn't know he had.

"I stayed for 48 hours [after surgery] just to make sure because we've been trying everything," Ric said, showing off his brand-new heart surgery scar.

"We finally got behind it and I think I'm good to go."

Ric says he's so confident everything was fixed in the procedure ... he told the guys he's planning on living for the next quarter of a century!!!

"I feel great. The prognosis is I could live to be 95."

There's more ... Ric also told us about all his super famous friends who reached out to him during his hospital stint ... and described how much it meant to him to hear from his buddies.

Flair says guys like Hulk Hogan, Charles Barkley, Bruce Smith and Darius Rucker all reached out.

Even Offset hit him on the video chat, with Ric saying, "He FaceTime'd me in the hospital. Then he sent out this ridiculous Tweet, 'my friend isn't dead!'"

Ric tells us all the love meant the world to him ... "I just can't thank them enough."